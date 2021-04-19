Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases New Position in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 514.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 723,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,941,000 after buying an additional 606,063 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 472,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,186,000 after buying an additional 102,941 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 135.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 244,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,447,000 after buying an additional 140,671 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 1,018.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 228,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 207,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 687.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after buying an additional 53,184 shares during the last quarter. 18.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Donald Engel sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total value of $3,532,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 329,981 shares in the company, valued at $19,425,981.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 226,981 shares of company stock worth $11,521,019 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BLNK shares. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen started coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company.

Shares of BLNK opened at $36.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.30. Blink Charging Co. has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $64.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.91 and a beta of 4.23.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.12). Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 152.06% and a negative net margin of 285.71%. The company had revenue of $2.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 million.

Blink Charging Company Profile

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

