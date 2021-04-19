Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases New Shares in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 31,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zogenix by 169.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in Zogenix by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8,986 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Zogenix during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Zogenix by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zogenix during the first quarter worth about $193,000. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zogenix alerts:

Shares of ZGNX opened at $19.00 on Monday. Zogenix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.20 and a 1-year high of $32.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.41.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $8.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.00 million. Zogenix had a negative net margin of 8,758.48% and a negative return on equity of 53.91%. Equities analysts forecast that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zogenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.60.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to transform the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome, as well as to treat seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Zogenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zogenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.