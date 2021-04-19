Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Stock Holdings in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.08% of Community Trust Bancorp worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTBI. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 192,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,891,000 after acquiring an additional 78,400 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTBI. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Community Trust Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

NASDAQ:CTBI opened at $45.20 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.50 and its 200 day moving average is $37.82. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.45 and a fifty-two week high of $47.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.74 million, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $53.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.65 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 9.53%. Equities analysts forecast that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.31%.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

