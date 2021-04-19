Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) by 46.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 157,300 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.15% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LXRX opened at $5.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.41. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $9.65. The company has a market capitalization of $728.99 million, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 2.09.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 320.44% and a negative return on equity of 164.96%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP James F. Tessmer sold 22,912 shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $158,551.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,766 shares in the company, valued at $496,620.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on LXRX shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Gabelli cut shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. G.Research downgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $2.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.13.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain; and LX2761.

