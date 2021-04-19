Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 18,105 Shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) by 35.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,105 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Movado Group were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MOV. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 7.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 256,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 16,884 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 217.3% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 12,025 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 171.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 17,224 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 171.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 20,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Movado Group in the third quarter worth about $304,000. 64.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MOV shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Movado Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Movado Group from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

In other news, Director Alan H. Howard sold 4,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $115,508.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,635.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $157,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,083.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 29.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MOV opened at $30.98 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.05. The firm has a market cap of $719.29 million, a PE ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.06. Movado Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.62 and a 1 year high of $32.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.39. Movado Group had a negative net margin of 26.64% and a positive return on equity of 1.26%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Movado Group, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This is an increase from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.96%.

Movado Group Profile

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. It operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Scuderia Ferrari.

