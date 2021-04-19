Primalbase Token Hits 1-Day Volume of $2.00 (PBT)

Primalbase Token (CURRENCY:PBT) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. One Primalbase Token coin can currently be purchased for about $517.36 or 0.00946241 BTC on popular exchanges. Primalbase Token has a market cap of $646,705.45 and approximately $2.00 worth of Primalbase Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Primalbase Token has traded down 46.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.63 or 0.00063337 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $153.24 or 0.00280263 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004305 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00025825 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.66 or 0.00665116 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,524.36 or 0.99723107 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $476.93 or 0.00872284 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Primalbase Token Coin Profile

Primalbase Token was first traded on May 24th, 2017. Primalbase Token’s total supply is 1,250 coins. Primalbase Token’s official website is primalbase.com . Primalbase Token’s official Twitter account is @primalbasehq

According to CryptoCompare, “Primalbase, a co-working initiative, allows users to own real estate by holding the real estate-backed PBT crypto tokens, an asset on the Waves Platform. Holders of the PBT can use, rent or sell the workspace as they wish and get access to all shared workspaces around the world with premium all-inclusive services. “

