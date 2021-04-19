Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 2,185.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 328,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 313,745 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of Radian Group worth $6,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RDN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,235,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $328,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,384 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Radian Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,626,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,938,000 after buying an additional 35,910 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in Radian Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,254,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,144,000 after buying an additional 137,663 shares during the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Radian Group during the third quarter valued at $44,911,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,803,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Radian Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

Shares of NYSE:RDN opened at $23.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Radian Group Inc. has a one year low of $11.81 and a one year high of $24.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. Radian Group had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 27.92%. The company had revenue of $341.05 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

