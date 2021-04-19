Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $6.52 Million Stock Holdings in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,767 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Tompkins Financial were worth $6,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TMP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Tompkins Financial by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,723,000 after buying an additional 18,358 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 12,343 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Tompkins Financial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,998,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Tompkins Financial by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tompkins Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TMP opened at $79.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.74. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $53.32 and a 12 month high of $92.80.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.15. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 22.73%. The firm had revenue of $76.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.83 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.22%.

Tompkins Financial Company Profile

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a community-based financial services company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

