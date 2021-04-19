Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 669,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,013 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $40,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 19,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.82.

In related news, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 3,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $199,796.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Julia M. Lawler sold 8,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total transaction of $453,551.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,906 shares of company stock worth $1,257,348 over the last 90 days. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $63.22 on Monday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.11 and a 52-week high of $64.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.15. The firm has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.14%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

