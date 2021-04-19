Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 33,460 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 282.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,460 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Twist Bioscience worth $6,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 172.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TWST opened at $135.24 on Monday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1 year low of $29.56 and a 1 year high of $214.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of -36.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.02. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 44.62% and a negative net margin of 155.31%. The business had revenue of $28.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twist Bioscience news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 2,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total value of $257,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,435,330.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.41, for a total transaction of $4,008,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 414,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,080,566.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 147,027 shares of company stock worth $24,470,121. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on TWST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST).

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.