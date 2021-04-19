Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 9,358 Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,358 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.39% of Belden worth $7,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Belden by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Belden by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Belden by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Belden by 11.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Belden during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000.

Get Belden alerts:

NYSE BDC opened at $43.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.29. Belden Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.48 and a twelve month high of $54.80.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.81 million. Belden had a positive return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 10.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.42%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Belden from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.79.

Belden Profile

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, fiber, and home and building automation.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.