Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 52,212 Shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 769,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 52,212 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Redwood Trust were worth $6,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWT. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Redwood Trust by 19.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Redwood Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Georganne Proctor sold 8,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $86,795.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

RWT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.69.

Shares of RWT stock opened at $10.29 on Monday. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $10.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 14.82, a current ratio of 14.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is presently 40.51%.

Redwood Trust Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, and Third-Party Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

