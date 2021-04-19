Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 542,313 Shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) by 69.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 542,313 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Ping Identity worth $6,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ping Identity by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,814,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,956,000 after acquiring an additional 236,331 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 209,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after purchasing an additional 91,290 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $833,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,020,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ping Identity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $709,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

PING stock opened at $22.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -326.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.01. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $19.97 and a 12 month high of $37.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 5.52.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. Ping Identity had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PING shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ping Identity from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.06.

In other Ping Identity news, CAO Adriana Zenia Carpenter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,708 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,488. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $30,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,416 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,978.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,361 shares of company stock worth $4,360,272 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

