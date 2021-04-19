PRIZM (PZM) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $397,683.00

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. In the last week, PRIZM has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. One PRIZM coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0088 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. PRIZM has a total market capitalization of $23.71 million and approximately $397,683.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001707 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000380 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

PRIZM (CRYPTO:PZM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,704,714,857 coins. The official message board for PRIZM is prizmspace.medium.com . PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here . PRIZM’s official website is pzm.space/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Prizm is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the NEXT core, built with the Java language open source. The unique algorithm of PoS does not depend on any implementation of the “coin age” concept used by other PoS cryptocurrencies and is resistant to so-called “nothing at stake” attacks. Curve25519 encryption is used to provide a balance of security and required processing power among with more commonly used SHA256 hashing algorithms. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIZM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PRIZM using one of the exchanges listed above.

