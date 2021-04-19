ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $204.94 Million

Analysts expect ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) to post sales of $204.94 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for ProAssurance’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $201.14 million and the highest is $212.23 million. ProAssurance reported sales of $226.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ProAssurance will report full year sales of $801.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $785.75 million to $829.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $857.49 million, with estimates ranging from $766.71 million to $1.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ProAssurance.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $229.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.54 million. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 27.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.27) EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on PRA. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of ProAssurance from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ProAssurance in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of ProAssurance from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProAssurance in the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in ProAssurance by 21.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ProAssurance by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,878,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $140,152,000 after purchasing an additional 44,735 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 10.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 29,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 152.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,185,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,088,000 after buying an additional 715,375 shares during the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PRA traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.42. 150,963 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,512. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.11. ProAssurance has a 1 year low of $12.67 and a 1 year high of $29.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is presently -24.69%.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

