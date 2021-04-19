Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Prologis updated its FY21 guidance to $3.98-4.04 EPS and its FY 2021
Pre-Market guidance to 3.98-4.04 EPS.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $112.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $83.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.03. Prologis has a 12-month low of $80.12 and a 12-month high of $113.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.13%.

PLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet downgraded Prologis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Prologis in a report on Friday. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Prologis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.15.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

