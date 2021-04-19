Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Shares Sold by Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lessened its stake in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,740 shares during the quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSEC. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 18,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 246,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 19,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prospect Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

NASDAQ PSEC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,843,115. Prospect Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $3.78 and a 52-week high of $8.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $172.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.09 million. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 8.16%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.98%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

