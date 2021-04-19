Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.00 Million

Equities analysts expect Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) to announce $6.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Provention Bio’s earnings. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Provention Bio will report full year sales of $22.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.00 million to $52.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $124.97 million, with estimates ranging from $2.47 million to $324.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Provention Bio.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.08).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of Provention Bio from $35.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Provention Bio from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Provention Bio from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.21.

Shares of PRVB traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.05. 817,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,368,585. The company has a market cap of $510.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 3.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.20. Provention Bio has a 12-month low of $6.36 and a 12-month high of $20.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Provention Bio by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,925,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,498,000 after acquiring an additional 611,338 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Provention Bio by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,033,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,256,000 after acquiring an additional 167,640 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Provention Bio by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 316,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Provention Bio by 341.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 269,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 208,359 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Provention Bio by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 247,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 16,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

