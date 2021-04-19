Provident Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 8,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Proequities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 6,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000.

NASDAQ FPXI traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $67.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,842. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.21 and a 200 day moving average of $67.68. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $39.22 and a one year high of $79.31.

