Provident Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.96 Million in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 67,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,000. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. G&S Capital LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 218,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,562,000 after purchasing an additional 5,856 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 273,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,044,000 after purchasing an additional 32,227 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 21,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 41,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPEM traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.33. The company had a trading volume of 36,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,053. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $29.03 and a 1-year high of $47.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.21.

