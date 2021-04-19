Provident Wealth Management LLC Sells 320 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Provident Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $21,344,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $19,412,000. Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $17,763,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 300.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 282,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,732,000 after purchasing an additional 211,955 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $11,639,000.

Shares of EFAV stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.07. 686,721 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.05.

