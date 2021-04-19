Provident Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.27 Million Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 50,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,000. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF makes up 1.4% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 240.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000.

BATS PAVE traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.67. 2,206,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $17.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.43 and its 200-day moving average is $21.45.

