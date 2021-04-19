Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo (OTCMKTS:AOMOY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo (OTCMKTS:AOMOY) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the March 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 35.0 days.
AOMOY stock opened at $1.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.55. Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $2.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.50.
About Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo
