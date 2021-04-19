Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo (OTCMKTS:AOMOY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo (OTCMKTS:AOMOY) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the March 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 35.0 days.

AOMOY stock opened at $1.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.55. Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $2.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.50.

About Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo

Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo engages in the generation of heat and electric power in the Moscow City and Moscow region. It operates in two segments, Electric Energy and Heat Energy. The company owns 15 power plants with an operational capacity of approximately 12,873 megawatts of electricity; and 42,760 gigacalories/hour of heat capacity.

