Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $17.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Publicis Groupe S.A. is a global advertising and communications organization, offering a range of services to companies in 100 countries, with a particular strength in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy and North America. “

PUBGY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oddo Bhf lowered Publicis Groupe from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Publicis Groupe from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.00.

PUBGY stock opened at $16.55 on Thursday. Publicis Groupe has a 12-month low of $6.29 and a 12-month high of $16.60. The firm has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

About Publicis Groupe

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communication, and digital transformation services in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates as advertising agencies that offer billboard, television, radio, and press advertising services, as well as advertising solutions through digital channels under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; and provides crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services, as well as digital marketing services.

