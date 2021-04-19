Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) Short Interest Up 31.8% in March

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 134,200 shares, an increase of 31.8% from the March 15th total of 101,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 671.0 days.

PMMAF stock opened at $109.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.74. Puma has a 1 year low of $56.79 and a 1 year high of $116.99.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Norddeutsche Landesbank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

