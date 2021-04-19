Pzena Investment Management (PZN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 20th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Pzena Investment Management had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $39.86 million during the quarter.

NYSE PZN opened at $10.94 on Monday. Pzena Investment Management has a 52 week low of $3.85 and a 52 week high of $12.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $778.60 million, a P/E ratio of 52.10 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.14%. This is a positive change from Pzena Investment Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Pzena Investment Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

About Pzena Investment Management

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.

