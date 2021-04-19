Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Amgen Inc. Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – SVB Leerink dropped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Amgen in a report released on Friday, April 16th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $3.98 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.04. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q2 2021 earnings at $4.26 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $4.33 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $16.59 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $17.90 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $19.68 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $21.49 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $23.61 EPS.

Get Amgen alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 price target on Amgen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.05.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $255.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $240.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.58. Amgen has a 52-week low of $210.28 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The company has a market cap of $147.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total transaction of $231,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,861.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total value of $59,497.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,034 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.50%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.