Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Amgen Inc. Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2021

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – SVB Leerink dropped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Amgen in a report released on Friday, April 16th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $3.98 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.04. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q2 2021 earnings at $4.26 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $4.33 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $16.59 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $17.90 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $19.68 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $21.49 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $23.61 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 price target on Amgen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.05.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $255.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $240.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.58. Amgen has a 52-week low of $210.28 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The company has a market cap of $147.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total transaction of $231,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,861.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total value of $59,497.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,034 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.50%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Earnings History and Estimates for Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit