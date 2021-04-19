Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for NorthWestern Co. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:NWE)

NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for NorthWestern in a report released on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the company will earn $1.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.12. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NorthWestern’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.29 EPS.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.14). NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $313.45 million during the quarter.

NWE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of NorthWestern from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

NorthWestern stock opened at $69.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.35. NorthWestern has a 52 week low of $47.43 and a 52 week high of $70.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. This is a positive change from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.51%.

In other NorthWestern news, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 3,500 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total value of $211,295.00. Also, Director Britt E. Ide sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $159,597.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,179 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,772 over the last ninety days. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in NorthWestern by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in NorthWestern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in NorthWestern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in NorthWestern by 24.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, Loveless Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. 94.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

