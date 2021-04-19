Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Citigroup Inc. Increased by Seaport Global Securities (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 15th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.92 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.82. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on C. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.72.

Shares of C opened at $72.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $151.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup has a one year low of $38.76 and a one year high of $76.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Citigroup by 279.1% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.