Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Issued By Piper Sandler

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Capital One Financial in a report issued on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.74 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.71. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.84 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $15.98 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on COF. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.67.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $136.68 on Monday. Capital One Financial has a 52 week low of $50.84 and a 52 week high of $137.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.34, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.49 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.23%.

In other news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total transaction of $5,888,462.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,480,120.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $4,307,543.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,812 shares in the company, valued at $12,936,536.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,339 shares of company stock valued at $15,176,648. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Capital Co increased its position in Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 11,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.4% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 24.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

