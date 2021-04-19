Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Decreased by Analyst

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of PepsiCo in a report released on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.58 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.75.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PEP. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.25.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $144.16 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.01. The company has a market cap of $198.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PepsiCo has a 12 month low of $126.53 and a 12 month high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 73.96%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $2,066,514,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in PepsiCo by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,983,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396,536 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in PepsiCo by 109.0% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,891,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029,512 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,188,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,672 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in PepsiCo by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,927,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,678 shares during the period. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

