QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the March 15th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 200.0 days.

QNTQF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Friday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. QinetiQ Group currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:QNTQF opened at $4.71 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.07. QinetiQ Group has a one year low of $3.19 and a one year high of $4.71.

QinetiQ Group Plc engages in the provision of technology development and consultancy services to the defense, security, and related markets. The company operates through the following segments: EMEA Services and Global Products. EMEA Services segment provides technical assurance, test and evaluation and training services, underpinned by long-term contracts.

