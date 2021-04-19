QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2021

QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the March 15th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 200.0 days.

QNTQF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Friday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. QinetiQ Group currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:QNTQF opened at $4.71 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.07. QinetiQ Group has a one year low of $3.19 and a one year high of $4.71.

QinetiQ Group Company Profile

QinetiQ Group Plc engages in the provision of technology development and consultancy services to the defense, security, and related markets. The company operates through the following segments: EMEA Services and Global Products. EMEA Services segment provides technical assurance, test and evaluation and training services, underpinned by long-term contracts.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for QinetiQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QinetiQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit