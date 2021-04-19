Qiwi plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Qiwi plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the credit services provider on Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 26th.

Qiwi has raised its dividend by 66.1% over the last three years.

Qiwi stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $10.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,207. The firm has a market cap of $679.81 million, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.49. Qiwi has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $20.84.

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The credit services provider reported $40.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $46.69 by ($6.37). The business had revenue of $84.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.00 million. Qiwi had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 30.61%. Analysts anticipate that Qiwi will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QIWI shares. Sberbank CIB raised shares of Qiwi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qiwi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

About Qiwi

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russia, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates through Payment Services, Consumer Financial Services, Small and Medium Enterprises, and Rocketbank segments.

