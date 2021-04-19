QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.89 Million

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 19th. Over the last seven days, QuadrantProtocol has traded 19.9% lower against the dollar. QuadrantProtocol has a market cap of $6.89 million and approximately $107,466.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuadrantProtocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0168 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pundi X[old] (NPXS) traded up 2,859.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.77 or 0.00063791 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00018629 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000335 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.14 or 0.00086478 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $352.10 or 0.00645916 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

QuadrantProtocol Profile

QuadrantProtocol (CRYPTO:EQUAD) is a coin. QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 411,022,031 coins. The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol . QuadrantProtocol’s official website is www.quadrantprotocol.com . The official message board for QuadrantProtocol is medium.com/quadrantprotocol . QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant

According to CryptoCompare, “Quadrant is a blockchain-based protocol that enables the access, creation, and distribution of data products and services with authenticity and provenance at its core. It will operate on a Proof of Authority consensus mechanism to handle more transactions, operate at a lower gas price, achieve faster transactions, and restrict malicious nodes from entering data. An external Proof of Work chain will be used as an anchor for security purposes. The Quadrant Network will utilise two different currencies for its protocol: eQuad and QUAD. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Quadrant Network (QUAD) is a major component of the ecosystem on the Quadrant Network, and is designed to be used solely on the network. eQuad is an ERC-20 standard-compliant placeholder digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain which would be sold, and which may be converted into QUAD via a gateway when the Quadrant Network mainnet is eventually launched. In this whitepaper, “eQuad” shall refer to the placeholder token prior to mainnet launch, and shall refer to QUAD after the mainnet launch. “

Buying and Selling QuadrantProtocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuadrantProtocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuadrantProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

