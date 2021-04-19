QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Given In-Line Rating at Evercore ISI

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM)‘s stock had its “in-line” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $150.00 price target on the wireless technology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $195.00. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on QCOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.31.

QCOM opened at $136.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $155.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $71.75 and a 1 year high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,999,443 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,187,113,000 after buying an additional 4,097,822 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,956,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,676,796,000 after buying an additional 1,855,061 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,277,733 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,022,730,000 after buying an additional 3,158,229 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $1,638,769,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,447,792 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,439,277,000 after purchasing an additional 179,412 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

