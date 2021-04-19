Quantstamp (QSP) Hits Market Cap of $64.11 Million

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 19th. In the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded 19.4% lower against the dollar. One Quantstamp coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0898 or 0.00000158 BTC on exchanges. Quantstamp has a market cap of $64.11 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Quantstamp alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.44 or 0.00069237 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00019978 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000355 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.20 or 0.00089882 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $379.37 or 0.00665953 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00042447 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

About Quantstamp

Quantstamp (CRYPTO:QSP) is a coin. It launched on November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 coins and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 coins. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com . Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants. Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantstamp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantstamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantstamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantstamp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.