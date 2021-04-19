Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) Short Interest Up 43.1% in March

Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 889,400 shares, a growth of 43.1% from the March 15th total of 621,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 466,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, CRO Elizabeth King sold 18,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $149,979.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 291,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,373,485.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quantum by 233.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Quantum during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Quantum by 338.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 10,325 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Quantum during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Quantum during the third quarter worth about $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

QMCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Quantum from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Quantum in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Quantum in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of QMCO traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.73. 4,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,992. The company has a market cap of $422.77 million, a PE ratio of -20.95 and a beta of 2.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.99. Quantum has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $9.47.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $98.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Quantum will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Quantum

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and video-like data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

