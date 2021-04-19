QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,120,000 shares, a growth of 37.3% from the March 15th total of 11,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 13.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in QuantumScape in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 25.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QS stock traded down $3.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.62. The company had a trading volume of 21,479,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,317,908. QuantumScape has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $132.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.58.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QS. Robert W. Baird began coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.80.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

