Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH) Insider Quarterhill Inc. Purchases 20,000 Shares

Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH) insider Quarterhill Inc. bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.48 per share, with a total value of C$49,520.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 66,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$164,406.40.

Quarterhill Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 16th, Quarterhill Inc. bought 12,200 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,942.46.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 18,300 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,420.60.

On Friday, April 9th, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 10,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,352.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 10,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,809.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 9,700 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,046.37.

On Wednesday, March 31st, Quarterhill Inc. bought 10,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.61 per share, with a total value of C$26,050.00.

On Monday, March 29th, Quarterhill Inc. bought 10,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.53 per share, with a total value of C$25,293.00.

On Friday, March 26th, Quarterhill Inc. bought 20,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.43 per share, with a total value of C$48,540.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 20,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.38 per share, with a total value of C$47,586.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 20,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.44 per share, with a total value of C$48,752.00.

Shares of TSE QTRH traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$2.44. The company had a trading volume of 40,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,824. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.58. Quarterhill Inc. has a 1 year low of C$1.63 and a 1 year high of C$3.11. The stock has a market cap of C$278.95 million and a P/E ratio of 15.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Quarterhill’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, medical, industrial and automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, nonvolatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, semiconductor analog circuitry technologies, and other technologies.

