QV Investors Inc. Grows Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

QV Investors Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 377,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,870 shares during the quarter. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $14,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,122,406,000. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 352.3% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 46,947,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,620,000 after purchasing an additional 36,566,684 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 133,862,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,039,980,000 after purchasing an additional 29,812,530 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 148,429,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,479,588,000 after purchasing an additional 17,452,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 106,531,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,215,092,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $43.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,023,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,419,313. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $44.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.49, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.13%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.26.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.