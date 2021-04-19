QV Investors Inc. Has $3.37 Million Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

QV Investors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,660 shares during the quarter. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $3,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Loews in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Loews in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Loews by 206.3% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Loews in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in Loews in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.36% of the company’s stock.

Loews stock traded down $0.39 on Monday, hitting $53.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,733. The firm has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.93. Loews Co. has a one year low of $27.33 and a one year high of $54.58.

Loews (NYSE:L) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a positive return on equity of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd.

In other Loews news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $216,031.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,250.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $327,446.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,318,052.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,017 shares of company stock worth $551,878. Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Loews Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

