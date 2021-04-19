QV Investors Inc. Has $6.05 Million Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

QV Investors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,410 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 8,240 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $6,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CTSH. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Iowa State Bank increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 30.0% in the first quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 18,761 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 14.3% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,369 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 27.6% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 94,403 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $7,375,000 after buying an additional 20,410 shares during the period. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.6% in the first quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,559 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the period. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $80.35. 36,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,952,590. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.23 and its 200-day moving average is $76.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of $42.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $47.39 and a 52 week high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

In related news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $36,949.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,899.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.39.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

