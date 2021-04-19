QV Investors Inc. Has $85.92 Million Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

QV Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,317,513 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 120,188 shares during the quarter. The Toronto-Dominion Bank comprises 5.3% of QV Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $85,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TD. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

TD stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $66.15. 37,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,860,887. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.41. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $37.62 and a 12-month high of $67.23.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.66. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. Research analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.6314 dividend. This is a boost from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.16%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $77.50 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.08.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

