QV Investors Inc. Sells 109,308 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

QV Investors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,654,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 109,308 shares during the period. Teck Resources accounts for approximately 3.1% of QV Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. QV Investors Inc. owned about 0.51% of Teck Resources worth $50,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $189,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 4.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Teck Resources from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Teck Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

NYSE:TECK traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $22.11. The stock had a trading volume of 135,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,920,364. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.49 and a beta of 1.27. Teck Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $6.79 and a 1-year high of $23.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.93.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 14.37% and a positive return on equity of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.0394 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.76%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

