QV Investors Inc. Sells 52,561 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

QV Investors Inc. reduced its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 42.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 52,561 shares during the quarter. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $10,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 21,313 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DRI shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.48.

In other Darden Restaurants news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 19,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $2,795,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 55,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,033,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total transaction of $10,424,692.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,620,877.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 134,424 shares of company stock valued at $18,249,880. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DRI stock traded down $0.30 on Monday, hitting $146.03. 25,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,611,485. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a PE ratio of -152.43, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.34 and a twelve month high of $149.73.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.46%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 25th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

