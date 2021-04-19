QV Investors Inc. Trims Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

QV Investors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 11.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 436,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 56,050 shares during the quarter. Aflac makes up about 1.4% of QV Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $22,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Aflac by 742.4% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 3.1% in the first quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

In other Aflac news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 45,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total transaction of $2,132,176.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 124,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,791,890.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,978 shares of company stock worth $4,884,687. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AFL traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.44. The stock had a trading volume of 43,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,637,877. The company has a market capitalization of $36.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $30.32 and a 1-year high of $53.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Aflac’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist boosted their target price on Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Aflac from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Evercore ISI raised Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

Aflac Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.