R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 650 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 2.0% of R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVX. United Bank increased its position in Chevron by 15.0% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 20,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Chevron by 108.2% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 5,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth about $299,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Chevron by 44.0% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth about $510,000. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,504,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 target price (down from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.68.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $102.96 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $112.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.77, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

