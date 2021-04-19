Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Randstad in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Randstad in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Randstad from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Randstad from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Randstad in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of Randstad stock opened at $38.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Randstad has a 1 year low of $17.79 and a 1 year high of $38.44. The company has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.10 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.08.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter. Randstad had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 11.49%. As a group, research analysts expect that Randstad will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.9804 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 2.94%. Randstad’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.05%.

About Randstad

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professionals segments.

