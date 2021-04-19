Rapidz Price Hits $0.0014 on Top Exchanges (RPZX)

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. Over the last seven days, Rapidz has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar. Rapidz has a market cap of $2.45 million and $75,811.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rapidz coin can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.05 or 0.00066126 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00019535 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000350 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.38 or 0.00089915 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $356.75 or 0.00636731 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,635.15 or 0.06488029 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00040925 BTC.

Rapidz Coin Profile

Rapidz is a coin. Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,752,661,820 coins. Rapidz’s official website is www.rapidz.io . Rapidz’s official message board is www.rapidz.io/blog . Rapidz’s official Twitter account is @rapidzpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapidz is an international financial technology company. It provides a decentralized payment system which aims to improve merchant profitability and customer convenience. Rapidz strives to make payments convenient, fast, safe and efficient. RapidzPay was established in 2017 and now operates offices in Switzerland, Thailand, and Taiwan. The company is founded by a team of financial technology and blockchain experts with the core mission to bring cryptocurrency to the masses. RapidzPay™ current endeavor is to increase its active cryptocurrency users to over 50 million, and reach a market capitalization to over 1 trillion USD. This objective will be accomplished by by utilizing Rapidz ecosystem of products, as well as by the Rapidz token (RPZX). “

Rapidz Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapidz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rapidz using one of the exchanges listed above.

