Rate3 (RTE) Market Capitalization Tops $2.03 Million

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. During the last week, Rate3 has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar. One Rate3 coin can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Rate3 has a market cap of $2.03 million and $252,269.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.94 or 0.00063596 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00018897 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.87 or 0.00087132 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $332.53 or 0.00605328 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00039443 BTC.

Rate3 Profile

Rate3 (CRYPTO:RTE) is a coin. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 coins. The official message board for Rate3 is medium.com/official-rate3 . Rate3’s official website is www.rate3.network . Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapore, Rate3 is a decentralized payment platform. It works as a bridge between enterprises and the Blockchain through a protocol for cross-chain, cross-border payments and credit scoring empowered by Stellar and Ethereum blockchains. The RTE token is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that acts as a medium for exchange on the Rate3 Ecosystem. In addition, it serves to encourage good behavior and punishing bad conducts. “

Buying and Selling Rate3

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rate3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rate3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

